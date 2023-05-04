DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $847,651.34

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $847,651.34 and approximately $2,089.46 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00139044 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00063260 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00026905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000139 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,916,521 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

