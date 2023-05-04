David Mountcastle Sells 1,720 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $47,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $152,075.72.

Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.13.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

