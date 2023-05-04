Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Gap Up to $65.84

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.84, but opened at $70.43. Datadog shares last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 3,509,019 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DDOG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.30.

Datadog Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 21,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,607,326.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,545,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 113,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

