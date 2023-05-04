Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498-502 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.94 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 2.8 %

DDOG stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.58. Datadog has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $124.43. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Datadog

DDOG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.30.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $5,592,096.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,131 shares in the company, valued at $17,508,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $4,716,446.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,325,264.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $5,592,096.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,508,954.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 562,140 shares of company stock worth $40,891,916. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Datadog by 2,107.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Datadog by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 16.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Datadog by 71.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

