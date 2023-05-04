Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.27-$0.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $498.00 million-$502.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.69 million. Datadog also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.20 EPS.

Datadog Stock Up 15.2 %

DDOG traded up $10.01 on Thursday, hitting $75.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,212,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $124.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Datadog from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.30.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,974,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $5,559,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,370 shares in the company, valued at $13,974,716.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,891,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.