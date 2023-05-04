Daniel F. Weir Purchases 10,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 384,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.

Institutional Trading of TFS Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TFS Financial by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in TFS Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 176,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $182,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

