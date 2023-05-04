Daniel F. Weir Purchases 10,000 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) Director Daniel F. Weir purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,475.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
TFS Financial Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TFSL traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 384,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.65.
TFS Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.67%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
TFS Financial Company Profile
TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.
