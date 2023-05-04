Dakota Wealth Management Sells 5,068 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of DE traded down $7.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.16. 223,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,087. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.