Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after buying an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bricktown Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after buying an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.92. 837,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.42. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

