Dakota Wealth Management Sells 2,433 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,057,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 118,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 61,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,637,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IVV traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $405.92. 837,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183,677. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $434.03. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $404.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.42.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

