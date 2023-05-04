Dakota Wealth Management Sells 102 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $9.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.48. 433,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,052. The company has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.60 and its 200 day moving average is $244.33. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

