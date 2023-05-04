Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.88. 37,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,653. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,740 shares in the company, valued at $18,455,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

