Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 20,607 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,590.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.90. The company had a trading volume of 194,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,119. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.72 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.82.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

