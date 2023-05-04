Dakota Wealth Management Invests $14.87 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,867,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,154,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,491. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

