Dakota Wealth Management Has $11.02 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of Dakota Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

Accenture Price Performance

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.01. The stock had a trading volume of 603,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

