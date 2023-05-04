Dakota Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $81,419,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,994,000 after purchasing an additional 451,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,983,000 after purchasing an additional 445,642 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle Stock Performance

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CCI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

