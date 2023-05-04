Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 201,534 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 201,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,010,000. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 2.54% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,564,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Financial Life Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,409,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,199. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.10 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.36.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

