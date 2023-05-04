Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,615 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $10,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,002,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,099 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 60,630.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,344,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,336 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,145,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,002,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,219,000.

NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $54.77. 13,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,892. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

