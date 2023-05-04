Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 59,628 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 937.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,628 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $8,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE VLO traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.26. 911,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 57.11% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.