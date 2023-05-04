DA Davidson Weighs in on Amkor Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $21.08 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,794,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $20,372,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,011,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 836,109 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 898,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,514,000 after acquiring an additional 348,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,165,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,326.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,570,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $824,326.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,026,250 shares of company stock worth $51,141,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.