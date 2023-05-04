DA Davidson Comments on Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for Dime Community Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.38 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DCOM. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $36.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 144,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 503,834 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 31,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,214 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 19,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $89,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is a positive change from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

