Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Insider Michael Bohm Sells 640,000 Shares

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Rating) insider Michael Bohm sold 640,000 shares of Cygnus Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($105,960.26).
Cygnus Metals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.
About Cygnus Metals
Featured Stories
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
- Is it Time for Qualcomm to Start Playing Catch-up?
- Is Mid-Cap Hubbell The Right Stock To Electrify Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Cygnus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cygnus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.