Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share.

NYSE:CMI opened at $222.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.25.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 873,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,148,000 after acquiring an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Cummins by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 2,978.5% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 107,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 104,308 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

