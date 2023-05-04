Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) EVP Buys $142,875.00 in Stock

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) EVP Bobby Berman acquired 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded down $5.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.42. 1,362,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,094. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.55 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $505.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $1,648,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.69.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

