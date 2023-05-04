CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 27506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

