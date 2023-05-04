CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 53.3% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 60,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 4.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,459,000 after acquiring an additional 48,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 2.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 171,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

