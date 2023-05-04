Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.73

Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $118.73 and last traded at $119.01, with a volume of 681336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

