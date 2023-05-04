CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,159,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 943,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,551,000 after acquiring an additional 330,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,379,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,284,000 after acquiring an additional 325,846 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,234,458.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. BTIG Research increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $117.67 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $205.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.15 and a 200-day moving average of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

