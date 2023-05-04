Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Announces Earnings Results

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.09 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare updated its Q2 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.55-$0.65 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,017. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market cap of $816.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

