Critical Survey: NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) & Its Competitors

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) is one of 993 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare NeuroSense Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors 4315 15256 41742 729 2.63

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 103.42%. Given NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroSense Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.7% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -139.41% -115.46% NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors -3,400.99% -234.57% -35.33%

Volatility & Risk

NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 0.93, indicating that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NeuroSense Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A -$12.34 million -1.59 NeuroSense Therapeutics Competitors $8.98 billion $241.25 million -3.80

NeuroSense Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than NeuroSense Therapeutics. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics peers beat NeuroSense Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

