CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,054 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 94,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of CRH by 1,080.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of CRH by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Up 2.2 %

CRH traded up $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $48.70. 111,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,425. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CRH Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

