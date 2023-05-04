Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 22,149 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,693,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,280,761. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $13.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

