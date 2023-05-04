Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.40. 1,980,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.