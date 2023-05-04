Crewe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.94. 600,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,968. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

