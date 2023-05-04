Crewe Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $8.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.30. 424,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $308.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.99 and a 12 month high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,982 shares of company stock valued at $20,441,165 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

