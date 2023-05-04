Crewe Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 488.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $373.83. 1,243,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,182. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $356.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.90.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

