Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of DIA traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,975,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,612,168. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $330.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.54. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $286.62 and a 52-week high of $348.22.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

