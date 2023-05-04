Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $202.95. The stock had a trading volume of 203,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,179. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.54 and its 200 day moving average is $209.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

