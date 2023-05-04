Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 487.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,859 shares of company stock valued at $15,478,441 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,675,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.72. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.13.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

