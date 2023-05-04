Cozad Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 1.3% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 353,949 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $161,579,000 after acquiring an additional 41,631 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,967,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.5 %

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

COST traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $487.73. The company had a trading volume of 663,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,438. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $491.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

