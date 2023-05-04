Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,310 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.0% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,005,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $39.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

