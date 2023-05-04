Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after acquiring an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,394,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $316.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,165,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,212,426. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $308.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

