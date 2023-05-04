Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $685,000. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Windle Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $6,387,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.23. 1,684,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $259.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

