Cozad Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,005 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $164.62. 564,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,994. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.33 and a 52 week high of $171.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 2.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total transaction of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,646 shares of company stock valued at $6,801,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.09.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

