Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 44 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.73, for a total value of $152,198.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,390.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,983 shares of company stock valued at $36,654,485 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.9 %

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,940.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,021.37.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded down $19.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2,038.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,854. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,077.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,688.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1,578.66.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

