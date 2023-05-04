Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 11,981 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.90. 350,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

