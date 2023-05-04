Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,296,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $361.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.