Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,172 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a 200-day moving average of $144.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

