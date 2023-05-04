Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Acquired by Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 8,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 461.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUZ. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

