Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 0.9% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 94,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 29,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.73. The company had a trading volume of 602,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,571. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.94 and its 200 day moving average is $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 29.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Northcoast Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.