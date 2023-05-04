Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.80-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.00 EPS.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,165. Corteva has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Corteva

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corteva

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 420.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Corteva by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 38.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Featured Articles

